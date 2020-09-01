Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 19,432 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $301,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 282.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

