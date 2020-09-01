Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 120 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Shares of DLR opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,248 shares of company stock worth $17,366,475. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

