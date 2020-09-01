Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $264,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $22,127,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $287.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

