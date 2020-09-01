Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.