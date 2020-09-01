Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

