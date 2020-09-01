Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 308.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 210.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 118,809 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 264.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 279,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

