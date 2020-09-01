Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 50.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Stephens started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

