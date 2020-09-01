Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

