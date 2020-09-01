Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,147 shares of company stock worth $34,299,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

