Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 123,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE GM opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

