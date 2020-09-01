Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,155,000 after buying an additional 330,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $191,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

