Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.