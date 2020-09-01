Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.