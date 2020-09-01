Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Workday by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,617 shares of company stock worth $37,860,230. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

