Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,168.59 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.64.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

