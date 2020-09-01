Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after buying an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,238,000 after acquiring an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,259 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

