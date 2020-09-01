Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

