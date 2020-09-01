Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

LW stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.