Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $333.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $334.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.