Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 12,489 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,805,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

