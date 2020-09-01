Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,616,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

