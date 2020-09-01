Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,967 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE FE opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.