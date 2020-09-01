DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $36.51 million and $3.05 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

