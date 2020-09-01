DA Davidson Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

CATC opened at $54.84 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

