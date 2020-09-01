CWM Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $10.23 on Tuesday, reaching $292.50. 17,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $288.99. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,709 shares of company stock worth $18,251,034. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

