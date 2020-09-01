CWM Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

