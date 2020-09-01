CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 49,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,120. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

