CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,312 shares of company stock worth $8,029,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

MXIM traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,734. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

