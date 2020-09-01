CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,225. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

