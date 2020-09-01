CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,179 shares of company stock valued at $27,380,210 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. 28,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,744. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

