CWM Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in EQT by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $8,260,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,267. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

