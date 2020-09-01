CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

