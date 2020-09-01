CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,105 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,816,000 after buying an additional 1,527,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,871.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,452,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 488,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,076. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.