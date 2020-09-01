CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,064,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,373,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,908. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

