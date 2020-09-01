CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 9,309 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ProAssurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,105. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $832.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

