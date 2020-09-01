Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.23). Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 353.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cutera by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.