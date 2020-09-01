Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

CRH has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:CRH opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

