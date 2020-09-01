Credit Intelligence Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CI1)

Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX:CI1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03.

In other Credit Intelligence news, insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,780.00 ($22,700.00). Also, insider Wilson (Chee Wei) Lim 3,579,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd.

