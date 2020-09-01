County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.