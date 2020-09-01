Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

