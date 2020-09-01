CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $848.60 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $790.82 and its 200-day moving average is $689.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

