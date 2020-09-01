Cosan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 360 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 567% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,933,000 after buying an additional 1,257,740 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 3,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NYSE CZZ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 938,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Cosan has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.