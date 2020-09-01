Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COO opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

