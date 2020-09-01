Contrasting South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.56 $24.82 million $3.49 12.47 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.36 $29.22 million $1.69 8.45

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red River Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 28.83% 10.53% 1.31% South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

