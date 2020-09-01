Contrasting Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & MassRoots (NASDAQ:MSRT)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sabre and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -21.85% -51.05% -6.40% MassRoots N/A N/A -13,099.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 4 1 0 2.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.49 $158.59 million $0.83 8.42 MassRoots $20,000.00 71.59 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Sabre beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

