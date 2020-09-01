Contrasting Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Ares Management (OTCMKTS:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Ares Management alerts:

This table compares Ares Management and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 6.39% 15.46% 1.98% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -4.99% -1.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ares Management and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 9 0 2.82 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Glassbridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 5.91 $148.88 million $1.67 24.22 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 15.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Summary

Ares Management beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.