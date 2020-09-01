Contrasting Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Intelsat (NASDAQ:INTEQ)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% Intelsat -45.17% N/A -7.40%

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Intelsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 2.19 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -56.48 Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.04 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.15

Boingo Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boingo Wireless and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 1 7 0 2.88 Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Boingo Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Intelsat.

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Intelsat on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. It serves largest carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

