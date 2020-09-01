Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

TSE:CMG opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.12.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 956,900 shares in the company, valued at C$4,784,500. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$41,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,914.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,792.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.