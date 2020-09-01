Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Commscope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Commscope by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 14.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

