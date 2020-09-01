Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,900. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

